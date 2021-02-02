Actor Hal Holbrook dies

He was 95 years old.

American actor Hal Holbrook, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in the film “In the Wild” (2007), has died at the age of 95. This was reported on Tuesday on its website by The New York Times with reference to the actor’s assistant.

According to the publication, Holbrook died on January 23 at his home in Beverly Hills (California). The cause of death is not specified.

The actor is known primarily for the role of Mark Twain – an American writer, author of the novels The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court. Holbrook began playing Mark Twain while still in rehearsals at the university in 1947, and in 1959 played him for the first time in New York at the Broadway Theater on 41st Street in the play Mark Twain Tonight. In 1966, he received a Tony Award for this role.

Holbrook also played in the films All the President’s Men (1976), The Kidnapping of the President (1980), The Star Chamber (1983), The Firm (1993), Water for Elephants! (2011), Lincoln (2012) and many others.