Actor Elliot Page has declared himself a transgender man. He used to be known as Ellen Page

Actor Elliot Page, 33, who became famous for his role in the film “Juno”, declared himself a transgender man. He wrote about this on his Twitter. His name used to be Ellen Page.

Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am a transgender person. The pronouns that now apply to me are he / they and my name is Elliot. I have tremendous gratitude to the incredible people who have supported me along the way. I cannot express in words how wonderful it is to finally realize your true self. I have been endlessly inspired by many trans communities. Thank you for your courage, generosity, and your tireless work to make this world more inclusive and compassionate. I will offer whatever support I can and will continue to strive for a more loving and equal society, Paige wrote.

Elliot also wrote about the discrimination that transgender people face daily.

I also ask you to be patient. My joy is real, but it is also very fragile. Even though I now feel happy and know how many advantages I have, I am at the same time, scared. I am afraid of aggression, hatred, “jokes” and violence. Let me explain: I am not trying to darken the joyous moment, but I want to give the complete picture. The statistics are amazing. Discrimination against transgender people is pervasive, insidious and cruel with dire consequences. In 2020 alone, at least 40 transgender people were killed, the majority of them black and Hispanic transgender women. I appeal to all political leaders who work to ban the health of transgender people and deny our right to exist. To all those in power and who continue to express hostility towards the transgender community: you have blood on your hands, you hurt people … And I am one of those who will not be silent about it, – he noted.

Elliot added that he is glad that he is a transgender person.

I like that I am a transgender person, I like that I am queer. The more I accept myself as I am, the more I dream, the more my heart is filled. To all transgender people who face harassment, self-loathing, violence and the threat of violence every day, I want to say that I see you, I love you and I will do my best to change this world for the better, he concluded.

After the public statement, Elliot was supported by many celebrities and his wife, Emma Portner.

I’m so proud of Elliot Page. Trance, queer and non-binary people are a gift to the world. I also ask for patience and privacy, and I want you to join me in supporting the life of transgender people. Elliot’s existence is a gift. I love you so much, Portner wrote.

It is worth noting that Paige has already changed his name on social networks, and now he can be found there under the name Elliot.