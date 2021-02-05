Activision releases financial statements for last year

Activision released a financial report for the past year, in which it boasted of the success of its projects and outlined plans.

In 2020, the company has collected 397 million active users.

Revenue was $8.09 billion (+ 25%).

At the same time, net income was $2.20 billion (+ 46%).

Most of all, Activision brought digital sales – $6.66 billion.

DLC and microtransaction revenue across all platforms – $4.85 billion

This year, Activision is particularly pleased with the Call of Duty brand. Call of Duty: Warzone has reached 85 million downloads, and Call of Duty in-game spend has grown by 50%. In addition, sales of games in the series have grown by 40%.

As for Blizzard, the company’s games amassed 29 million monthly active users. World of Warcraft continues to grow with 40% more revenue and a sixth consecutive quarter of active player growth. Shadowlands has become the most successful WoW expansion in a decade.

Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV are still in the plans and in the long term. The games will not be released in 2021, but gamers will delight (but not for sure) the new Call of Duty. In addition, Activision plans to push the mobile market and use the Call of Duty model on other franchises. There are already several free mobile Warcraft projects in development.