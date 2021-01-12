Acting Minister of Internal Security of the United States resigned
Chad Wolf has left his position nine days before the inauguration of Joe Biden.
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf has told his staff that he is stepping down from his post. He became the latest senior Trump administration official to resign after attempting to take over the Capitol last Wednesday. A senior administration official stated this to Reuters.
President Trump withdrew Wolf’s nomination for Secretary of Homeland Security last week, and Wolf said he would resign immediately.