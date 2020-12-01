Installed on Rockefeller Plaza, spruce reaches a height of more than 23 meters.

Access to New York’s main Christmas tree will be restricted this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this at a press conference, which was broadcast on Twitter.

According to the mayor, during the lighting ceremony, no more than four people will be able to stay in each of the three designated areas on Rockefeller Plaza at the same time.

Also, the allowed time to stay in these areas will be five minutes, and seats will need to be booked in advance.

However, the mayor said that the ceremony of lighting the lights could be seen on television live.

Installed on Rockefeller Plaza, the spruce tree reaches a height of more than 23 meters and weighs about 11 tons.