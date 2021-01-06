“Academic Chersky” arrived at the construction site of “Nord stream-2”

The pipe-laying vessel “Akademik Chersky,” after standing for almost a month near Kaliningrad, again returned to the unfinished section of the “Nord stream-2” gas pipeline, according to data from the global vessel positioning system MarineTraffic.

In early December, the pipe layer has already spent several days in the area of the Danish island of Bornholm, where this site is located. Then he returned to Russia and stood on the roadstead of the Curonian Spit near Kaliningrad.