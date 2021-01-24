About 7 thousand soldiers of the National Guard will remain in Washington until mid-March

According to sources of the ABC TV channel, the special services received information that American extremist groups discuss the possibility of unrest in the capital.

About 7 thousand US National Guard troops will remain in Washington until mid-March. This was announced in an interview with journalists by the National Guard commander, General of the Army (Land Forces) USA Daniel Hokanson, quoted by ABC TV.

He stressed that up to 7 thousand National Guard troops would remain in Washington for about seven more weeks to assist federal law enforcement agencies in connection with the threat of unrest. “We are now considering the middle of March,” the general said. The commander added that the number of these forces could be adjusted depending on the requests of local law enforcement agencies. According to Hokanson, the question of whether the remaining military personnel will be armed should be decided by federal law enforcement agencies. He also stressed that some states could replace their military personnel on a rotating basis.

According to ABC sources, intelligence agencies have received information that American extremist groups discuss the possibility of unrest in the capital. Earlier, American news broadcasters reported that 5 thousand soldiers of the National Guard would remain in Washington until mid-March.