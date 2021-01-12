A young mom Gigi Hadid on a walk in New York

It seems that Irina Shayk has a rival for the title of the most frequently strolling star mom in New York. Judging by the beginning of the year, we will see Gigi Hadid with a baby carriage as often as the Russian model.

25-year-old Gigi was again seen yesterday on the metropolis streets, and she managed to change her image. If for the first walks Hadid went in voluminous long coats, then yesterday the model seems to have decided to satisfy the public’s curiosity, especially those who like to discuss the physical shape of women after childbirth.

Gigi appeared in front of street photographers in a short puffer coat and leggings with a Wardrobe.NYC slit so that nothing masked the model’s figure. Complement the look with bright Nike sneakers.

Apparently, at the time of meeting with reporters, Gigi was going to the birthday of her mother, Yolanda Hadid, who turned 57 yesterday. On her blog, Gigi shared some pictures from the holiday.

Every year I think that I cannot love her more or learn more from her, yet it turns out that way. She is the best mom and grandmother. I love you, thanks for everything! I wish you the very best year, – wrote Gigi under a joint photo with her mother.