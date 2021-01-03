A woman will be executed in the United States for the first time in 70 years

The US Federal Court of Appeals ruled in error the decision of a lower judge to postpone the execution of the first federal death sentence in 70 years for a woman, NBC News reported on Saturday.

Convicted Lisa Montgomery was found guilty of the particularly brutal murder of a pregnant woman in 2004. The sentence was supposed to be carried out on December 8 in Indiana by lethal injection.

The reason for the postponement was that her lawyers caught the coronavirus, and they had to be given time to recover and prepare a petition for commutation of punishment. Then the district court postponed the execution to January 12, but now this decision has been cancelled, and the execution may take place earlier, added on the TV channel.