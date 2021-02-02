A woman took revenge on her Ex and married the boyfriend of his mistress

The woman decided to take revenge on her former lover by marrying his mistress’s boyfriend, The Mirror writes.

A resident of Scotland named Jade dated a man for three years until she caught him cheating. The woman found out that her boyfriend’s mistress also cheated on her lover, whom she had been dating for more than five years.

“Her boyfriend and I decided to take revenge. He drove 188 miles to see me,” Jade said.

The video for this story has received 1.2 million likes and nearly 11,000 comments from users on TikTok.

Later, the woman explained that her boyfriend’s mistress had contacted her herself, thereby exposing him. Jade even became friends with her but fell in love with her boyfriend, whom she married.

“He did not leave. It was seven years ago, four years of marriage. I think we won” – said the Scottish woman.