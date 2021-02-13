A woman lost 70 kilograms in a year because of a wedding photo

The British woman lost 70 kilograms a year after seeing her wedding photos; she told her story to Stokesentinel.

According to 36-year-old Lindsay Pearson-Davis, she decided to lose weight in late 2019 after her wedding. The woman, who weighed about 150 kilograms, burst into tears when she saw herself in wedding photos, she was also diagnosed with diabetes and polycystic ovary syndrome, which was another incentive.

“The New Year has come, and I just thought:“ I can’t do this anymore. ”I was killing myself, and I knew that if I didn’t do something then I would never do it,” Pearson-Davis said.

The woman, who calls herself a “food junkie”, joined a weight loss group with a healthy diet. According to her, she eats four meals a day in large portions, while carefully controlling calories. Also, Pearson-Davis began to lead a more active lifestyle, walking 30 to 40 kilometres per week.

She noted that “consistency is the key to success,” urging people who decided to lose weight to do everything as simple as possible. “One of my most important pieces of advice is simple – there is no point in complicating anything,” the woman explained.

At the moment, she weighs 80 kilograms; there are only a few kilograms left to lose to the goal.