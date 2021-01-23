A woman called the police after McDonald’s refused to sell the burger

A resident of Great Britain was upset because she was late for breakfast at McDonald’s and called the police, The Sun reports.

According to the newspaper, the woman did not have time to place an order, as a queue lined up at a fast-food restaurant. McDonald’s employees refused to sell her a dish from the morning menu, and the British woman decided to contact the police.

Inspector Darren Taylor confirmed on Twitter that a call came from an “angry” woman. He also noted that she should have solved the conflict on her own.

“We kindly informed her that this incident <…> is not a matter of the police and that we will not investigate her complaint,” the newspaper quoted him as saying.

Taylor also stressed that they had a conversation with the “victim” about the police’s rules of interaction.