A woman became the commander of an aircraft carrier for the first time in history

Captain Amy N. Bauernschmidt has been appointed commanding officer of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln. This is the first time in history when a woman becomes the commander of an aircraft carrier, the US Navy headquarters stressed.

“I love leading Sailors and I take that responsibility extremely seriously.”

"I love leading Sailors and I take that responsibility extremely seriously." — Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt

Bauernschmidt, 49 years old, is from Milwaukee. After the admission of women to the crews of US warships, Amy was one of the first to graduate from the naval academy, became a deck anti-submarine helicopter pilot and flew more than 3,000 hours, writes Task & Purpose.

In 2016, Mrs Bauernschmidt completed her refresher training as an aeronautical, nuclear engineer and was appointed Senior Assistant Commander at Abraham Lincoln (also for the first time in history). From November 2019 to October 2020, Amy commanded the landing craft dock San Diego. She will take the post of commander of the nuclear aircraft carrier in the summer of 2021.