A visual demonstration of why Sony removed Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store

After numerous complaints, Sony removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store. This was the technical state of the game and the abundance of bugs faced by gamers.

GameSpot reporters scoured YouTube and various forms for the “best” bugs and glitches in Cyberpunk 2077. And if your problems were limited to flashing textures or resetting after exiting the game, then you are in luck. Gamers are faced with cars falling from the sky, NPCs who hang in T-poses in cut scenes or cannot decide what to do next in life, and the broken physics of the world.

Therefore, if you did not understand for what sins Cyberpunk 2077 was removed from the PlayStation Store, then here is a visual demonstration.

Recall that CD Projekt RED has already apologized for the game’s quality and promised to fix the technical part in upcoming updates. In January and February, Cyberpunk 2077 will receive two major patches that should remove critical bugs and improve the project’s quality.