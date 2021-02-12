A video with an unannounced Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra appeared on the network

Filipino YouTube blogger Tech Buff PH posted a video on his channel with the yet unrepresented smartphone Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

Original video has already been deleted, but copies of it remained on the network. So, judging by the leak, the device will receive a giant main camera. It will cover almost the entire top of the back panel. On the ledge you can see three sensors (one of them is a periscope), a 120X inscription, a triple LED flash and a small display, which, apparently, will duplicate the interface of the main screen.

As for the specifications, the device is credited with a 6.8-inch Samsung AMOLED display with WQHD + resolution, 120 Hz frequency and tempered Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. In addition, the novelty will receive IP68 water protection and 50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP main camera modules. The Mi 11 Ultra will be powered by the top-end Snapdragon 888 chip and powered by a 5000 mAh battery. It will receive support for 67-watt wired charging, 67-watt wireless and 10-watt reversible. Another novelty should be equipped with Harman / Kardon stereo speakers and a sub-screen fingerprint scanner. The flagship will be delivered with a pre-installed shell MIUI 12.5.

Unfortunately, there is no information about the date of the announcement of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra yet. Presumably, the smartphone will be presented in the spring.