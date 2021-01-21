A US resident won more than $730 million in the lottery

This is the fifth-largest jackpot in the history of the Powerball lottery.

A US resident who bought a Powerball lottery ticket in Maryland has hit the jackpot and can become the owner of more than $731 million. This was reported on Thursday by the Associated Press.

The ticket holder will be able to choose between $731.1 million, which will be transferred in 30 payments over 29 years, or a one-time payment of $546.8 million. The reward is also due to the store in Lonaconing, where the winning ticket was purchased – the owner of the minimarket will receive $100 thousand from the lottery managers. “I look forward to congratulating this person. I hope that whoever it is, he will use these funds correctly, and other people will also benefit,” the agency quotes the owner of the store, Richard Ravenscroft.

This is the fifth-largest jackpot in the lottery’s history; the accumulation of such a large amount was facilitated by the fact that no one has drawn a lucky ticket since September last year. The odds of winning were extremely low – the probability of a jackpot was 1 in 292.2 million. As the agency notes, the winner may remain unknown forever, since even if the coveted ticket owner appears, then according to the laws of the state of Maryland, he has the right to keep the fact of his winnings a secret.

The Powerball lottery is held in 44 states, the Federal District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The ticket costs $2, and the total sales revenue is several billion dollars. The record jackpot in the history of the United States of $1.59 billion was played in Powerball in January 2016. Then the prize was shared by the owners of the three winning tickets sold in Tennessee, California, and Florida.