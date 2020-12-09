A US resident set a record by chopping grapes with a samurai sword

A resident of Idaho got into the Guinness Book of records, for a minute cut 68 grapes with a samurai sword, standing on a balancing Board, reports UPI.

David rush became the champion for the first time, cutting 57 grapes, but then his record was broken. Enlisting the support of neighbor Jonathan Hannon, he regained the title of the strongest, cutting 68 berries.

The footage shows Jonathan tossing the fruit in the air, while David, balancing, cuts it in half with a swing of his hand with a sword.

According to the experiment participants, in the process of preparation, the neighbors cut more than one kilogram of fruit. They went to the store for shopping more than once.