A US resident died hours after being vaccinated against COVID-19

The American died a few hours after being vaccinated against the coronavirus, the California Placer County Sheriff’s office said.

“The Placer County Health Service and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Coronavirus Unit recently received a notification of the death of a man who tested positive for COVID-19 in late December. He was vaccinated against COVID-19 hours before his death on January 21, 2021, ” the office said in a Facebook statement.

The department said that it is too early to talk about the cause of death; the investigation is underway at the local, federal, and state levels. It is also reported that the deceased was vaccinated, not in the county health department.

According to the Fox TV channel, it is unknown whether the man was vaccinated with a vaccine from Moderna or Pfizer.