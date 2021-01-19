A third of those who have recovered from COVID-19 return to the hospital. Every eighth – dies

Nearly a third of recovered COVID-19 patients return to the hospital within five months, and one in eight dies, a study by the University of Leicester and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed. Details are reported by The Telegraph.

A joint study by the University of Leicester and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that many people who survived severe COVID-19 experience devastating and long-term effects. For example, many patients develop heart problems, diabetes, and chronic liver and kidney disease.

According to the study, of the 47,780 people discharged from the hospital during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, 29.4% were re-hospitalized within 140 days, and 12.3% of the total died.

The current benchmark for recording deaths from coronavirus is 28 days after a positive test result. This means that thousands of more people can be included in the statistics of deaths from coronavirus.

Scientists have called for urgent monitoring of people discharged from the hospital.

Study author Kamlesh Khunti, a professor in the Department of Diabetes and Vascular Medicine at the University of Leicester, said: “This is the largest study of people discharged from hospital following hospitalization with COVID-19. After being discharged, people go home and then come back and die. Almost 30% of patients were re-admitted, which is a lot of people. The numbers are huge.”

“We need to prepare for the fact that COVID-19 is with us for a long time. It is a gigantic task to keep track of all patients, even those who are discharged. It is necessary to organize some monitoring, ”the professor emphasized.

The study found that COVID-19 survivors within 140 days were nearly three and a half times more likely to be rehomed and dying than other outpatients.

Prof Khunti added that his team was surprised to find people returning to hospitals, and many of them developed heart, kidney, liver problems, and diabetes. It is important to make sure people are prescribed protective medications after discharge, such as statins and aspirin, the study’s author added.

“We don’t know why people with COVID-19 get diabetes. Perhaps the reason is that in patients, the infection has destroyed the beta cells that make insulin. As a result, the person develops type 1 diabetes. Perhaps a new type of coronavirus causes insulin resistance, and you develop type 2 diabetes … One can download for sure – there are many cases of diabetes among those who recovered from COVID-19, “the professor explained.

“Also, the survivors underwent additional medical research, and it turned out that they had serious heart and liver problems. These people urgently need to be monitored and need to take additional medications, ”concludes the author of the study published on the preprint server. It has not been reviewed yet. However, experts called it “important.”

Commenting on the study on Twitter, Christina Pagel, director of clinical, operational research at University College London (UCL), noted the importance of the work and stressed that OVID-19 is dangerous due to prolonged hospitalization post-discharge patient care.

Last year, researchers at the North Bristol NHS Trust found that three-quarters of viral patients treated at Bristol Southmead Hospital were still feeling unwell three months after infection. Their symptoms included shortness of breath, extreme fatigue, and muscle aches, which made it difficult for people even to wash, dress, and return to work.

Some patients say they stayed in a wheelchair after contracting the virus, while others claim they can no longer climb stairs without experiencing chest pain.

One in ten people who become infected with the coronavirus experience symptoms of the disease for three months or more for a long time.