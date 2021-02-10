A Texas prosecutor appeared at the meeting in the form of a cat

Texas’s virtual trial took an unexpected turn when District Attorney Rod Ponton appeared on screen as a blue-eyed kitten.

In a video chat on Ponton’s laptop, someone accidentally turned on a filter with an animal face. Perplexed Judge Roy Ferguson and two lawyers attending the hearing stared in bewilderment at the furry interlocutor for some time. The judge then gently advised the prosecutor to check the settings.

“It’s me, I’m not a cat,” said Ponton. “Yes, I see,” Ferguson replied.

The prosecutor complained that he did not know how to turn off the filter. After some time, with the judge’s prompts, he succeeded, and the hearing continued.