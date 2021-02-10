A system has been created to search for anomalies in billions of astronomical observations

An international team of scientists from Russia, France and the United States has developed a pipeline to search for rare and exotic objects among the huge dataset from astronomical surveys.

Given the ever-increasing size of astronomical datasets, even if our telescopes detect unexpected and interesting astronomical phenomena, it is highly unlikely that scientists will be able to recognize them among millions or even billions of observations. Astronomers have solved the problem by creating an automatic tool specifically designed to recognize unusual behaviors hidden among billions of dimensions. Some of these tools already exist and are being used, for example, to identify credit card fraud among millions of transactions every day. However, their adaptation to scientific data is not easy due to the complexities associated with the nature of observations in astronomy. The SNAD team has been working for 3 years on the development and adaptation of such solutions in the context of astronomy.

During their last annual meeting, the group focused on objects that change in brightness over time. Their system combines the strengths of machine learning algorithms with the irreplaceable knowledge of human experts to create a reliable tool for detecting anomalies in billions of astronomical observations.

The group has also developed a specially designed web interface to instantly visualize and match each candidate with existing astronomical catalogs. This was done in order to facilitate the work of experts who need to compare the candidates for anomalies with any other publicly available information about the studied coordinates of the sky.

Quickly and easily separating artifacts from interesting anomaly candidates is critical for current and upcoming next-generation observatories.