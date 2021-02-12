A study of the history of one galaxy disproved the standard theory of their development

Astronomers have found signs characteristic of more mature formations in the structure of one of the earliest galaxies in the Universe.

The galaxy, the internal structure of which scientists have been able to study, is located at a distance of almost 12.5 billion light-years from Earth. It was formed 1.2 billion years after the Big Bang.

By measuring the dust and gas emissions of the galaxy ALESS 073.1, the authors constructed a model of the galaxy’s mass distribution, which unexpectedly showed the presence of large stellar bulges such as bulges in the center and a rotating disk – elements characteristic of more mature galactic formations.

Previously, according to astronomers, it was believed that the first stellar systems were formed at random and did not have the elements characteristic of more mature galactic formations. The resulting image from space refuted this theory.

We found that a massive bulge, a regular rotating disk, and possibly spiral arms already existed in this galaxy when the universe was only 10% of its current age. In other words, this galaxy looks like an adult, even though it’s just a small child. Federico Lelli, Study Director

Scientists now believe that galaxies are evolving much faster than previously thought.