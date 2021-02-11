A solar panel that can be rolled into a roll is created in Korea

Korean engineers have created solar panels that can be rolled or bent as required by the design. This will not only help to simplify the transportation of such panels, but also facilitate their integration into devices such as cars, phones, and even clothing. The magazine Advanced Science writes about the development.

Engineers at Busan National University in Korea have developed a prototype solar cell that can be fully stacked. In recent years, flexible solar cells have been the trend of scientific development. They are usually made from thin-film materials such as graphene, tungsten diselenide or gallium indium selenide (CIGS), deposited on flexible substrates such as polymers or even paper. The result is a solar cell that can be bent to some extent.

But so far they cannot fully fold in half without breaking. Although many electronic devices have already mastered this ability: for example, the Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones, which can open and close like a book.

“Unlike purely flexible electronics, folding devices are subject to much more rigid deformations, with a folding radius of only 0.5 mm,” says Professor Il Chong, author of the study. “This is not possible with conventional ultra-thin glass substrates and transparent metal oxide conductors that can be made flexible but never fold.”

To solve this problem, the researchers turned to conducting films made from single-walled carbon nanotubes. They embedded this film onto a substrate and then doped it with molybdenum oxide to improve its conductivity.

The researchers were able to make a solar cell only 7 microns thick that could fold down to a radius of just 0.5 mm. The element was able to withstand more than 10,000 folding cycles without breakage. They, of course, also worked well as solar cells, showing an energy conversion efficiency of 15.2% and a transparency of 80%.