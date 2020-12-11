A seven-year-old girl from Canada lifts a 80 kg barbell

Seven-year-old Canadian native Rory van Ulf was able to lift a barbell weighing 80 kilograms, according to the Daily Mail.

The young athlete lives in Ottawa goes to school and does gymnastics and weightlifting. Rory recently competed in the United States in the under 30 kg weight category and won the competition against 13-year-old rivals, making her the youngest-ever winner of the competition.

On his Instagram page, Rory posts videos of her workouts. On one of the rollers, the athlete does deadlift, lifting a barbell weighing 80 kilograms.

According to Rory, she considers weightlifting to be her hobby, with a preference for gymnastics, which she does nine hours a week. In competition, a seven-year-old girl also wears temporary tattoos.