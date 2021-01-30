A Russian collector bought a Botticelli painting for $ 92 million

The painting by the Italian artist Sandro Botticelli “Portrait of a Young Man with a Medallion” was sold at an auction in New York for $ 92.2 million. This was reported on the Sotheby’s website.

The trading house’s publication says that the canvas has become the most expensive work of a painter ever exhibited at an auction. The previous owner bought it in 1982 for $ 1.3 million. Sotheby’s employee George Walkter called the painting one of the best-preserved and most exquisite classical Renaissance portraits.

The Wall Street Journal reports that a Russian-speaking collector bought the work of art. The work was originally estimated at approximately $ 80 million.

On January 20, it became known that the police returned a copy of the most expensive painting in the world, the Savior of the World, painted by Leonardo da Vinci, stolen from a museum in Naples. The canvas was found in the house of one of the residents of an Italian city. He is currently taken into custody.