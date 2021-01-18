A rock climber in a wheelchair climbed a 250-meter skyscraper

A para-athlete in a wheelchair climbed a 250-meter skyscraper in Hong Kong CNN reports.

On Saturday, January 16, 37-year-old rock climber Lai Chi-wai strapped himself into a wheelchair and climbed one of the city’s tallest skyscrapers. The ascent took over 10 hours. The athlete organized a fundraising campaign to help patients with spinal cord injuries.

Chi-wai rose to a height of over 250 meters. For safety reasons, he did not climb to the top of the skyscraper. As a result, the para-athlete managed to collect 5.2 million Hong Kong dollars (49.6 million rubles) in donations.

Chi-wai remained paralyzed from the waist down after a car accident that happened 10 years ago. Before that, he was a four-time Asian climbing champion, and at one point was the eighth in the ranking of the best climbers in the world.

Following his injury, he continued to climb, strapping his wheelchair to the pulley system and using his upper body’s strength to get up. In 2016, he climbed the 495-meter Lion Rock Mountain.