A rare green puppy was born in Georgia

A green puppy was born on New Year’s Eve in the Georgian village of Akhaltsikhe (Samtse-Javakheti region).

“The dog owner says that representatives of the zoo have already contacted him, but he does not plan to give the puppy. The Mesarkishvili family named the green puppy born on New Year’s Day Grinch,” the message says.

The Grinch was born with seven brothers and sisters. The birth of a dog with a green tint is sporadic. The green colour of the puppy’s coat is due to biliverdin’s high content in the dog’s placenta.