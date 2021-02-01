A powerful ion microscope for studying quantum gases was created

In a paper for Physical Review X, researchers at the University of Stuttgart present an ion microscope ideal for spatial and temporal resolution studies in high volume bulk gases.

Researchers at the University of Stuttgart have developed a particle-based imaging approach that allows you to explore vastly different systems with spatial and temporal resolution. For example, cold ions immersed in quantum gases.

The microscope has an excellent temporal resolution, which allows you to study dynamic processes and obtain three-dimensional images. Unlike most quantum gas microscopes, this imaging design offers tremendous depth of field and is therefore not limited to 2D systems.

Experts call the study of cold ion-atomic hybrid systems the main direction of application of the new microscope. At the moment, with the help of a new microscope, specialists have managed to obtain an image of a one-dimensional optical grating.

In addition, by using Rydberg atoms to initiate ion-atom collisions, they want to map individual scattering events that occur in quantum mode.

Recall that Rydberg atoms (named after J.R. Rydberg) are hydrogen-like atoms and atoms of alkali metals, in which the outer electron is in a highly excited state (up to levels n of the order of 1000). To transfer an atom from the ground to an excited state, it is irradiated with resonant laser light or a radio frequency discharge is initiated.