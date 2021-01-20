A powerful explosion occurred in the center of Madrid
In the capital of Spain, a powerful explosion thundered. The residential building on Via Toledo is almost destroyed. The neighbouring houses were also damaged. According to preliminary data, the reason for the emergency is being specified – there was a gas leak.
BREAKING: video: Madrid explosion. Counter terrorism team on the ground. #Madrid #Spain pic.twitter.com/zhQagN6hYW
— Terror Alarm (@terror_alarm) January 20, 2021
Telegram channels publish a video of the incident. Based on the geolocation data, an explosion occurred in the hotel building. Simultaneously, according to the telegram channel “Before all”, the emergency happened near the nursing home. The evacuation is in progress.
The blast wave was felt in almost all areas of Madrid. According to preliminary data, six people were injured, one of whom was “seriously injured.”