A policeman wounded in riots at the Capitol has died

The Capitol police confirmed the death of their employee, who was injured during the riots.

Earlier, this information was distributed by CNN, but initially, law enforcement officers denied it.

“At approximately 21: 30 on the evening of January 7, a US Capitol police officer, Brian D. Sicknick passed away as a result of injuries sustained while on duty,” the communique said.

Sicknick was the second victim of riots on January 6 at the Capitol, where incumbent President Donald Trump’s supporters tried to disrupt congressional approval of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election and broke into a complex of government buildings.

As a result of the attempted assault, four protesters were killed: three died from causes unrelated to violence. An investigation has been launched into the death of a female US Air Force veteran, Ashli Babbitt, from gunshot wounds. The alleged perpetrator of her death was suspended from work and sent on vacation.

The head of the District of Columbia police, Robert Conti, announced the detention of 68 people and more than 50 injured police officers from among the Capitol guards, as well as the discovery of two explosive devices in Washington.