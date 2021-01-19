A planet unlike anything else has changed the knowledge of scientists about the formation of gas shells

Scientists have found that the mass of the core of the unusual exoplanet WASP-107b is much lower than what was considered necessary to create a gas envelope.

The researchers analyzed the internal structure of the unusual planet WASP-107b.

WASP-107b was first detected in 2017, about 212 light years from Earth in the constellation Virgo. The planet is very close to its star – 16 times closer than the Earth to the Sun. The planet is as big as Jupiter, but 10 times lighter. WASP-107b is one of the least dense exoplanets known: a type that astrophysicists have dubbed “sugar” planets.

This work touches on the very foundations of how giant planets can form and grow. It turned out that accretion or an increase in gravitational attraction due to the mass of a celestial body can be caused by nuclei, which are much less massive than previously thought.

Research text

The team used observations of WASP-107b from the Keck Observatory in Hawaii to more accurately estimate its mass, as well as the radial velocity method. They concluded that WASP-107b has a mass of about one-tenth the mass of Jupiter, or about 30 times the mass of Earth.

The team then ran an analysis to determine what roughly the planet is made of. They came to the surprising conclusion: at such a low density, the planet should have a solid core no more than four times the mass of the Earth. This means that more than 85% of its mass goes into the thick layer of gas that surrounds this core. In comparison, Neptune, which has the same mass as WASP-107b, only has 5 to 15% of its total mass in its gas bed.

It was believed that without a massive core, gas giant planets would not be able to overcome the critical threshold required to create and preserve their large gas envelopes.

Most likely, WASP-107b formed far from the star, where the gas in the disk is cold enough for gas accretion to occur very quickly. Later, the planet was able to move to its current position either through interaction with the disk, or with systems together with other planets.

Researchers plan to study WASP-107b to form a more accurate picture of the composition of the planet’s atmosphere.