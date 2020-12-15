A number of Republican senators recognized Joe Biden’s victory

Several high-ranking Republican senators on Monday recognized Joe Biden as the country’s President-elect. This happened after the Electoral College confirmed his victory. Senators also rejected the idea of canceling the results of the 2020 congressional presidential election.

Senator John Thune said lawmakers have the right to challenge electoral votes. He also said it was “time to move on” and that once Biden “passes the 270-vote threshold” in the Electoral College, he will be elected President.

Joe Biden crossed that threshold on Monday afternoon when California handed him 55 electoral votes.

Other Republican senators who publicly recognized Biden as President-elect on Monday included Lindsey Graham, Rob Portman, Roy Blunt, and Shelley Moore Capito.

Thune added that any attempt to change the election result when Congress counts the Electoral College votes on January 6 would not get much support. “This is a road to nowhere,” he told reporters.

Senator John Cornyn, another veteran Republican, said he believed any such effort “would be a serious mistake” that would be defeated in Congress’s upper house controlled by his party.

“There comes a time when you have to realize that, despite all your efforts, you have failed; such is the nature of this election. You have to have a winner and a loser,” he said.

He said he expected a peaceful transfer of power by President Trump, who has so far refused to recognize the election results and has filed dozens of lawsuits seeking to overturn election results in several States.

For Congress to not confirm the Electoral College votes on January 6, it is necessary to get the approval of most lawmakers in both houses of Congress on the same day.