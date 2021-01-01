A new strain of coronavirus has been detected in Florida and China

Earlier, this more contagious version of the virus spread in the UK.

A new highly contagious strain of coronavirus spread in the UK has been identified in Florida and China, health authorities say.

The Florida Department of Health said the new strain was found in a 20-year-old man from Martin County who has not traveled anywhere recently.

This is the third known case of detecting a new variant of the virus in the United States.

On Wednesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said the B. 1.1.7 strain had been identified in Southern California.

A day earlier, Colorado Governor Jared Polis said that this variant of the virus was detected in his state. The state health authorities’ official representative also said that there could be a second case, but so far, it has not been reliably established.

Meanwhile, Chinese researchers say that the new strain seems to have reached China.

According to the official publication, the researchers found a new strain in a woman who did the test on arrival at Shanghai airport from the UK on December 14.

A weekly review by the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention says this is the first case of detection of an “imported (British) variant in China and poses a major potential threat to the prevention and control of COVID-19 in China.”