A new outbreak of bird flu is discovered in Japan

An outbreak of bird flu with suspected high pathogenicity has been recorded in Japan’s Shiga prefecture, Kyodo reported.

This is already the tenth prefecture in Japan, where a bird will be destroyed due to bird flu. Since early November, when the first cases were identified, 2 million chickens have been killed in Japan, the maximum number for a single season. To date, outbreaks of bird flu have been found in the prefectures of Kagawa, Fukuoka, Hyogo, Miyazaki, Hiroshima, Nara, Oita, Wakayama and Okayama.

According to the agency, the day before, more than 50 dead chickens were found on a farm in the village of Higashiomi. Tests have shown a positive reaction to bird flu. There are suspicions about its high pathogenicity.

More than 11 thousand birds will be destroyed on the farm. A quarantine has been introduced for the movement of chickens and eggs in a 3-kilometre zone around the farm.

In Shiga Prefecture, within a radius of 10 kilometres from the farm where the bird flu virus was detected, there are six more poultry farms, where a total of about 58 thousand chickens are raised. There are currently no reports of outbreaks of avian influenza on other farms.