A new ice age threatens Earth

Melting icebergs in Antarctica could trigger a chain reaction that will plunge the Earth into a new ice age. This is reported by the Daily Mail with reference to data from researchers from Cardiff University.

Scientists note that melting icebergs gradually move freshwater into The Atlantic Ocean. This process causes changes in the circulation of the ocean, which, in turn, threatens the Earth with a net cooling of the climate.

The researchers found that the link between iceberg melting and ocean circulation was present at the beginning of each ice age over the past 1.6 million years.

Earlier, scientists warned that the melting of ice and other consequences of global warming lead to a gradual increase in the level of The World Ocean, which in the future threatens to flood the coastal areas developed by man.