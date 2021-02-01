A new fast method for calculating the properties of atomic nuclei has been created

Physicist Andreas Ekström from Chalmers University of Technology, together with international colleagues, has developed a new method for calculating atomic nuclei’s properties, which takes less time.

The new approach is based on emulation: it does a rough calculation instead of a complete one. Even though researchers are taking the shortest route, the solution turns out to be much the same.

It resembles algorithms from machine learning, but in the end, a completely new method is obtained. It opens up even more opportunities for fundamental research in areas such as nuclear physics.

Now that we can emulate atomic nuclei using this method, we have a completely new tool for constructing and analyzing theoretical descriptions of the forces between protons and neutrons inside an atomic nucleus. Andreas Ekström, Associate Professor at the Department of Physics at Chalmers.

Most of the atomic mass is located in the atom center, in a dense region called the atomic nucleus. The particles that make up the nucleus, protons, and neutrons interact strongly. This power is important to our existence; however, no one knows exactly how it works.

To expand our knowledge and uncover the fundamental properties of visible matter, researchers need to model the properties of atomic nuclei with great accuracy.

The authors hope to improve the emulation method further and conduct advanced statistical analysis of quantum mechanical models.