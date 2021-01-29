A new concept of a solar flare rocket engine has been created

A new type of rocket engine that uses a physicist mechanism has proposed underlying solar flares at the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory.

The device will use magnetic fields to force particles of plasma, an electrically charged gas, also known as the fourth state of matter, to power the ship and propel it forward by conserving momentum.

Modern space-tested plasma thrusters use electric fields to move particles.

The new concept will accelerate particles through magnetic attachment, a process seen throughout the universe, particularly at the Sun’s surface: when magnetic field lines converge, suddenly separate, and then reconnect to produce energy. Reconnection also occurs inside fusion devices known as tokamaks.

I have been preparing the concept for some time. This idea came to my mind in 2017 when I was sitting on the deck thinking about how similar the exhaust from a car and the high-speed exhaust particles created by the PPPL National Spherical Torus Experiment (NSTX) are. During its operation, this tokamak produces magnetic bubbles called plasmoids, which move at a speed of about 20 km per second, which seemed to be very similar to thrust. Fatima Ebrahimi, concept inventor, and article author

Fusion, the energy that propels the sun and stars, combines light elements in the form of plasma – the hot, charged state of matter, made up of free electrons and atomic nuclei: this makes up 99% of the visible universe.

Scientists are striving to reproduce thermonuclear fusion on Earth to have an almost inexhaustible energy source for the production of electricity.