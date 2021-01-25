A method for the interaction of nanoparticles with human biomolecules has been developed

An international team of researchers led by Morteza Mahmoudi of Michigan State University has developed a new method that explains how nanoparticles work with human biomolecules.

Nanoparticulate drugs are likely to be more effective than current treatments. However, there are difficulties due to which the fields of application of these particles are limited to research laboratories.

In order to solve this problem, the authors of the work presented a unique combination of microscopic methods, which makes it possible to consider in more detail the biological effects that occur when using nanoparticles.

The researchers’ methods allowed them to see important differences between particles exposed and not exposed to human plasma.

It’s all about the so-called biological bits: they attach to the nanoparticle, creating a coating called the corona (not to be confused with a new type of coronavirus). This crown contains information on how nanoparticles interact with patient molecules.

The authors of the work believe that these particles can work as diagnostic tools rather than drugs. Rather than trying to cure diseases with nanomedicine, the particles are well suited for the early detection of diseases such as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases.