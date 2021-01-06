A member of the House of Representatives announced the beginning of preparations for impeachment of Trump

A member of the House of Representatives, Democrat Ilhan Omar, said that she was preparing articles to charge Donald Trump in connection with the protests that began in Washington.

“I am beginning to prepare articles for impeachment (indictment). Donald Trump should be dismissed by the House of Representatives and expelled from office by the US Senate. We cannot allow him to remain in office, it is a matter of preserving our Republic, and we must fulfill our oath,” Omar wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump supporters besieged the Capitol building to prevent the approval of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the last presidential election.