A medic received a five-fold dose of Pfizer vaccine in Singapore

An employee at the National Ophthalmology Center in Singapore was mistakenly injected with a five-fold dose of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. Still, no side effects were found, the Straits Times reported, citing a statement from the centre.

According to the statement, the incident took place on January 14th. The worker in charge of the vaccine dilution walked away while preparing the dose. Another staff member mistook the undiluted dose in the ampoule for a ready-to-use dose. The error was discovered minutes after vaccination.

“Senior doctors were immediately informed, the employee’s condition was assessed, it was found to be normal, with no side effects or reactions,” the newspaper quoted the centre as saying.

The employee was hospitalized to monitor his condition, and two days later, he was discharged. The centre continues to monitor the health of the employee; he feels well.

The coronavirus vaccination in Singapore began on December 30, and healthcare workers were the first to receive the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech. The government expects that the country’s population will be able to get vaccinated by the end of 2021, if “there are no unforeseen supply disruptions.”