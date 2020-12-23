Free News

A man kills three gendarmes in France

BY Sam Smith 12 Views
In France, a man killed three gendarmes and another wounded, BFMTV reported, citing the prosecutor’s office. The incident took place in the Amber commune of the Puy-de-Dome department on Wednesday night.

Police officers arrived to report domestic violence. When they tried to help the woman down the roof, the 48-year-old man opened fire.

According to media reports, the offender managed to escape. He was later found dead. Other details have not yet been provided.

