A man hijacked a car with coronavirus vaccines in the United States

An unidentified man hijacked a car with coronavirus vaccines in the US state of Florida, the local police department reports. In connection with the incident, the department asked residents for help in catching the hijacker.

“The car was stolen on February 3, 2021, at about 15.00 … In this car, there were ampoules with vaccines against COVID-19,” the statement says.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 26 million coronavirus cases have been identified in the United States, more than 440 thousand people have died.