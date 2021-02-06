A man finds his wallet lost in Antarctica 53 years ago

California resident Paul Grisham managed to get back a wallet he lost 53 years ago, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The man said that in 1967 he worked as a meteorologist in the US Navy in Antarctica. Once he lost his wallet, which he could not find.

At the end of last year, Grisham received a call from the daughter of one of the meteorological service employees. She said that her father’s boss asked for help in locating the owner of the wallet found during the demolition of the building.

A few weeks later, the American was handed over to his purse. The man noted that the driver’s license, tax return, naval ID and pocket reference card were still inside.