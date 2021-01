An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred off the coast of the island nation of Vanuatu in the South Pacific Ocean, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake was recorded at 06.48 UTC. The epicenter of the tremors was located 47 kilometers east of the city of Lakatoro on the island of Malekula. The hearth lay at a depth of 160 kilometers.

There was no warning about the threat of a tsunami.