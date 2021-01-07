A large asteroid will approach the Earth

Asteroid 2015 NU13 will fly past the Earth on January 9, NASA reports.

It is difficult to estimate the exact size of a heavenly stone – according to rough estimates, its diameter is from 310 to 680 m.

According to astronomers, the asteroid will fly past our planet at a safe distance of 5.6 million km. This is about 15 times the average distance between the Earth and the Moon. 2015 NU13 will move at a speed of over 54 thousand kilometres per hour, which is 44 times faster than the speed of sound.

2015 NU13 is among the 100 largest asteroids expected to approach Earth within a year.