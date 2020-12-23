A healthcare worker in the United States developed a severe Allergy after being vaccinated by Pfizer

A strong allergic reaction occurred in a health worker in New York after being vaccinated against coronavirus from the American company Pfizer. He was hospitalized, the newspaper Newsweek reports, citing sources.

According to the publication, now the health worker’s condition is assessed as stable. According to officials, this is the first case of an allergic reaction to the city’s drug. According to the newspaper, the place and time of vaccination are not specified.

The New York City Department of health and mental hygiene recommended that health workers monitor patients ‘ reactions to the vaccine immediately after administering the drug for 15 minutes. If the vaccine is administered to people with a history of allergic reactions, follow-up should be carried out within 30 minutes after administering the drug.

The US National Institute of Allergy and infectious diseases investigates why some people who received the coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech had an allergic reaction. Although the reaction occurred in people who received the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine will also be tested for a possible reaction.

Earlier it was reported that two health workers in the US state of Alaska needed medical attention after introducing the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer. One of them was hospitalized. As reported by the media, his reaction to the vaccine was similar to that which had previously appeared, presumably, in two health workers after vaccinations in the UK.