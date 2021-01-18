A female giraffe accidentally stepped on a newborn baby and killed it

A female giraffe at a zoo in the American city of Nashville, Tennessee, accidentally stepped on a newborn cub and killed him. The website of the TV channel WVLT 8 reports.

On Saturday afternoon, January 16, a giraffe named Nasha gave birth to a cub. The birth was complicated, because of which the zoo staff had to turn off the online broadcast, which was watched by thousands of viewers.

“Veterinarians and zoo caretakers went to help the animal as it was having difficulty giving birth. To do this, we had to turn off the broadcast, ” reads a message on the zoo’s Facebook page.

Shortly after the zoo announced the birth of the cub, the baby giraffe passed away. Mother accidentally stepped on him.

“The veterinarians tried to provide emergency help to the cub, but they could not save him. According to preliminary data, he received a neck injury. However, we will conduct further research to determine if there were other causes of death of the newborn, ” reads the post.