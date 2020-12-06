A Falcon 9 rocket with a Dragon cargo ship was launched in Florida

The Falcon 9 launch vehicle launched from the Cape Canaveral spaceport (Florida) with an unmanned Dragon ship with cargo for the International Space Station (ISS), NASA is broadcasting live.

The launch of the SpaceX-owned Falcon 9 took place at 11.17 am US East coast time, earlier the day before the launch was postponed due to weather conditions.

The launch vehicle puts the automatic Dragon ship into orbit. This is the fourth launch for the Falcon 9 first stage, having previously been used for a test flight of the Crew Dragon manned spacecraft and two commercial SpaceX launches. During the current launch, SpaceX plans to re-land the first stage for subsequent flights.

The ship’s docking, which is carrying about three tons of cargo to orbit, with the ISS is scheduled on Monday, December 7.

The Dragon ship will deliver necessities, provisions, and materials for scientific experiments. The main cargo on this flight is Nanoracks ‘ private Bishop Airlock module, which will be installed on the station’s outer surface and will serve as a platform for launching satellites and storing equipment.

The cargo ship will remain on the ISS for about a month, then return to Earth in January with 2.3 tons of spent materials and the results of scientific experiments.