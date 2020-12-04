A drug was found that quickly blocks the transmission of coronavirus

Scientists have found a tool that blocks the transmission of coronavirus. The study is published in the journal Nature Microbiology.

Specialists from the University of Georgia analyzed the effect of the antiviral drug 4482/EIDD-2801 or molnupiravir on SARS-CoV-2, which is effective against influenza viruses and has a wide spectrum of action against RNA-containing viruses.

As a result of laboratory research on animals, it turned out that the drug showed a good result at an early stage of the disease. So, it does not allow COVID-19 to progress to a severe form, reduces the duration of infection in the body, and can block the virus’s transmission during the first day.

Scientists note that if the drug’s effectiveness is confirmed in clinical trials, patients with COVID-19 will stop transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to others within 24 hours after starting treatment.