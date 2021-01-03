A doctor is hospitalized after Pfizer vaccination in Mexico

A doctor in Mexico who received the Pfizer vaccine was admitted to an intensive care unit with seizures, difficulty breathing and possible brain inflammation, the country’s health ministry said.

“The thirty-two-year-old doctor who received the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer is admitted to the intensive care unit <…> after rash, convulsions, muscle weakness and breathing difficulties appeared within half an hour after vaccination,” it said.

The reasons for this reaction are currently being investigated. The preliminary diagnosis is encephalomyelitis (inflammation in the spinal cord or brain). The patient’s condition is stable; she is receiving medications to reduce the activity of inflammatory processes.